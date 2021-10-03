Russell Crowe denied NRL title as Panthers win final

Brisbane, Australia, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Hollywood luminary Russell Crowe was denied an Australian rugby league grand final crown Sunday when the team he co-owns lost 14-12 in the sport's flagship event.

The "Gladiator" star bought into South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2006 and over the years has helped lured some of rugby's best players, helping turn the club around.

But they were out-muscled by the Penrith Panthers, who claimed only their third premiership, having also won in 1991 and 2003.

It was just reward for a team that lost last year's final to Melbourne Storm as they dominated territory and possession at a packed Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

"It feels like a dream, we have been working so long to get to this point. I've been dreaming of this moment my whole life and it's finally here," said Panthers co-captain Nathan Cleary.