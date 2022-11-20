Russell inspires eight-try Scotland to rout of ill-disciplined Argentina

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Scotland coach Gregor Townsend hailed Finn Russell's impact as the hosts thrashed Argentina 52-29 in a bad-tempered clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Russell was controversially left out by Townsend for Scotland's opening two Autumn internationals against Australia and Fiji.

The Racing 92 fly-half was recalled last weekend as Scotland came close to a historic first ever win over New Zealand and was instrumental in an eight-try rout for Townsend's men against a side that beat them 2-1 in a Test series in July.

"He's really played well the last two weeks. He came in determined, I think he found solutions to what the Argentina defence were doing, and his decision making was really good," said Townsend.

"We've been glad to have Finn in this form for the last two weeks and it's great that he's playing some of his best rugby." The pressure is now on Townsend to continue getting the best out of Russell for the Six Nations in the new year and World Cup is 10 months' time.

"It's great to be back, I love playing at Murrayfield. It was good to be involved in it," said Russell.

"It gives us confidence, there's lots we need to learn from and build from. The last couple of Tests, we've attacked well and our defence has been good.

"I'm enjoying myself, it's great fun to be a part of and we ran in some great tries." Argentina were undone by Marcos Kremer's red card after just 21 minutes when 8-7 in front and three more yellow cards in the second half.

Scotland also ended up with two players in the sin bin in the second half with both teams involved in a mass brawl at one point.

- Russell pulls the strings - Boffelli opened the scoring with the only penalty of the match before Russell's first burst teed up Sione Tuipulotu for a fine finish.

Kremer gave his side a mountain to climb and could have no complaints over a red card when he crashed into the head of Jamie Ritchie at a breakdown.

Scotland quickly took advantage through tries for Duhan Van der Merwe and Darcy Graham with Russell again the creator.

But the hosts were pegged back by the 14 men just before half-time when Matias Alemanno barrelled over the line from close range.

Graham's second try restored Scotland's two-score lead before 10 minutes of madness.

Alemanno was spared another red card for entering with less force than Kremer with a similar challenge before he was followed to the bin by Tomas Lavanini.

Scotland were too careless as they tried to use the open space and were picked off as Julian Montoya scooped up a loose pass and freed Boffelli to score under the posts.

The 12 men were finally undone when Stuart Hogg found Tuipulotu in the corner.

Both sides could then have suffered more than a yellow card each in a scuffle involving almost every player still left on the field as Ritchie and Thomas Gallo were sent to the sin bin.

But Scotland were more clinical at 14 against 13 as Russell again created the openings for Cameron Redpath and Hogg to go over before Graham completed his hat-trick.

To their credit, Argentina fought for seven minutes after the 80 were up for a consolation try as Ignacio Ruiz went over after Tuipulotu was shown the fifth yellow card of the game.