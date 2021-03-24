UrduPoint.com
Russell Returns For Scotland's Six Nations Finale Against France

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russell returns for Scotland's Six Nations finale against France

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Finn Russell has returned from concussion to be included in Scotland's side for their Six Nations match away to France on Friday.

Russell was ruled out of last weekend's 52-10 rout of Italy and there were concerns the fly-half, who plays his club rugby for Paris-based Racing 92, might not be released for a re-arranged match that falls outside the tournament's scheduled window.

Although Scotland reached an agreement with English clubs, they were limited on numbers, with Saracens wing Sean Maitland missing out.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, who plays his club rugby for English and European champions Exeter, has been retained but moves to his familiar full-back position after covering for Russell at fly-half against Italy.

Lock Jonny Gray, another Exeter star, remains sidelined with the shoulder injury that ruled him out against Italy.

Ali price is back at scrum-half, with coach Gregor Townsend also recalling centre Chris Harris and hooker George Turner.

The match should have been played last month but was postponed until Friday -- six days after the scheduled end of the Six Nations -- because of a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp.

France have a chance to win the Six Nations title after denying Wales a Grand Slam last week, but Scotland could yet finish second themselves -- which would be their highest finish in the Six Nations.

"This is a great opportunity for us to take on France, at home in Paris, as they also look to end the championship on a high," Townsend said on Wednesday.

If France run in four tries for a bonus point and defeat Scotland by at least 21 points, they will be crowned outright champions.

It is 22 years since Scotland last beat France in Paris, with fly-half Townsend one of the stars in a 36-22 victory.

Scotland have already ended one away "hoodoo" this year, beating England for their first win at Twickenham since 1983.

Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory SutherlandReplacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Nick Haining, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Huw JonesCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

