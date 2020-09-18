UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russell's Racing 'flying' Ahead Of Champions Cup Quarter-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Russell's Racing 'flying' ahead of Champions Cup quarter-final

Paris, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Scotland fly-half Finn Russell said Top 14 league leaders Racing 92 are on top of their game form before heading to Clermont in Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final.

The Parisians have won their two opening domestic fixtures of the new campaign which included last Friday's convincing 41-17 victory over Montpellier.

"Hopefully we'll go into this game flying and come out with a win," Russell told AFP on Monday.

"Even though we played pretty well the first two games, it was in the back of my mind subconsciously. It's hard not to when it's such a big game," he added.

The hosts, without a home defeat in Europe since April 2018, have been given a local exemption to allow 10,000 people into the Stade Marcel-Michelin despite national coronavirus guidelines capping public gatherings at 5,000.

Russell is yet to experience the 'Yellow Army' environment and said he planned to talk to former Scotland team-mate Greig Laidlaw, who left Clermont at the end of last season, ahead of the fixture.

"It'll be great to have more fans there. It's also going to make it harder for us, it's a great challenge for us to go to Clermont and win in front of their home support," Russell said.

"I'd imagine it's one of the best, they always sell out and it's a great place to play," he added.

- Beale ban 'shame' - The visitors will be without close-season signing in Australia full-back Kurtley Beale who has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in last weekend's league win.

Russell, who will make his Test return later this year, said he expected Ireland's Simon Zebo to make his injury comeback to replace the 92-time Wallaby.

"A big shame for us. He's started pretty well here, apart from the red card. It was just an incident. He's still learning the players and how they play," Russell said.

"We have other great players to fill in for him. Zebo is fit and ready to go. Louis Dupichot is a great full-back too, we have great depth in the squad at Racing," he added.

Fleet-footed Zebo and France centre Virimi Vakatawa's contracts at the Paris La Defense Arena are up at the end of the season.

Media in France and elsewhere claim Zebo could leave and various high-spending English clubs are interested in Vakatawa.

"Hopefully they sign on again. We play some great rugby here," Russell said.

"With these boys we're building a great team and a great backline. Hopefully we can keep them all on and keep building for the next few years."Elsewhere this weekend, Pro14 champions Leinster host title holders Saracens in a re-run of last year's final.

Record four-time winners Toulouse welcome Ulster and there's an all-English tie on Sunday as Northampton Saints head to Exeter.

Related Topics

Army Australia Europe France Montpellier Toulouse Paris Exeter Ireland April Sunday 2018 All From Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

9 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

9 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

10 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.