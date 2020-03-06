UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russell's Six Sixes In 14 Balls Leads Windies To Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russell's six sixes in 14 balls leads Windies to series win over Sri Lanka

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Andre Russell hit six sixes in a blistering 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and seal the two-match Twenty20 series on Friday.

West Indies' bowlers limited Sri Lanka to 155 for six and then Brandon King struck 43 off 21 balls and Russell made 40 off just 14 balls as West Indies raced to 158 for three in 17 overs.

The tourists also easily won the first game by 25 runs this week.

Though West Indies are reigning World T20 champions it was their first series win in the format in more than a year.

"We are peaking at the right time, but we still have some areas to work on," said Russell whose appearances have been limited by a series of injuries in recent months.

The 31-year-old frequently rubbed his shoulder during his smash-and-grab innings in which he hit one ball out of the Pallekele ground.

No batsman has hit six sixes in so few balls in a T20 international.

Young opener King also sparkled with the bat, making 43 off 21 balls, including eight boundaries.

"The young man is finding his feet in international cricket. Russell finished it off and the bowlers were brilliant," said West Indies captain Keiron Pollard who was elated at getting back to winning ways after suffering a whitewash in the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the Sri Lankan batsmen hitting an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls.

But captain Lasith Malinga admitted his side had managed a poor total.

With 12 games before going to the World T20 in Australia in October, Malinga said his team needed to "find consistency and confidence."

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Australia Poor Sri Lanka Young Brandon Man October

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

38 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

38 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

38 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

40 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

41 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.