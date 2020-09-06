UrduPoint.com
Russia Accuses Germany Of Stalling Navalny Probe

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia accuses Germany of stalling Navalny probe

Moscow, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia on Sunday accused Germany of stalling efforts to probe opposition politician Alexei Navalny's case after Berlin demanded Moscow provide an explanation or face sanctions.

"Berlin is stalling the process of investigation for which it's calling. On purpose?" foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook.

