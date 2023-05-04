UrduPoint.com

Russia Accuses US Of Masterminding Kremlin Drone Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023

Russia accuses US of masterminding Kremlin drone attack

Moscow, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Moscow on Thursday accused the US of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge denied by Washington, and said Ukrainian sabotage on Russian territory had reached "unprecedented momentum".

Moscow said President Vladimir Putin was working from the Kremlin the day after the attack, which it said was a Ukrainian attempt to kill him.

"Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kyiv only does what it is told to do." "Washington should understand clearly that we know this," he said.

Ukraine has denied responsibility, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying "We do not attack Moscow or Putin." The US also denied any involvement.

"We had nothing to do with this" John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC. "Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple."

