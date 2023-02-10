UrduPoint.com

Russia Acting To Destabilise Moldova: Chisinau

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia acting to destabilise Moldova: Chisinau

Bucharest, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Moldova's intelligence service said Thursday that Russia was acting to destabilise the ex-Soviet country, following comments by Ukraine's president that Kyiv had intercepted a plan by Moscow.

"SIS confirms that, both from the information presented by our Ukrainian partner and also from our operative activities, subversive activities with the aim of undermining the Republic of Moldova, of destabilisation and violating the public order were identified," Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an EU summit earlier Thursday, told EU heads of government that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence".

"This document shows who, when and how it is going to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova," he said, adding he had immediately warned Chisinau.

He added that Kyiv did not know "whether Moscow indeed gave an order to follow that plan".

The SIS statement said SIS could not give any more details "because there's the risk of jeopardising different ongoing operational activities".

"We are reassuring Moldova's citizens that all the state's institutions are working at full capacity and won't allow this kind of provocation," it added.

Like many former Soviet territories, the country is the backdrop for a tug-of-war between pro-Russian and pro-Western political currents, with President Maia Sandu's government firmly in the latter category.

The country of 2.6 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania applied to join the European Union just after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Russia maintains troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.

"Our institutions are working to ensure the country's security and are using all the informational help of partners to anticipate and prevent any attempts to undermine our state," said a press release from Sandu's office.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy European Union Chisinau Romania Moldova February All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nicaragua releases 222 dissidents to US

Nicaragua releases 222 dissidents to US

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana ban on setting-up animal encl ..

Commissioner Larkana ban on setting-up animal enclosures(Baaras) in Larkana city ..

20 minutes ago
 US Senator Says Officials 'Evasive' in Classified ..

US Senator Says Officials 'Evasive' in Classified Briefing to Lawmakers on Chine ..

20 minutes ago
 Elections to be held as per schedule: Rana Sana Ul ..

Elections to be held as per schedule: Rana Sana Ullah

20 minutes ago
 Shallow Recession Risk at least for Global Economi ..

Shallow Recession Risk at least for Global Economies - Fitch Ratings

20 minutes ago
 Consultative meeting on policy brief on 'Child Tra ..

Consultative meeting on policy brief on 'Child Trafficking and Smuggling in Paki ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.