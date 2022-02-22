Russia adds 135,172 daily COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Russia has registered 135,172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 15,657,928, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The country's national COVID-19 death toll grew by 796 to 347,031, with the mortality rate dropping to 2.22 percent.

The number of active cases in Russia declined to 2,653,872, while recoveries increased by 164,293 to 12,657,025.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,250 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,673,436.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the capital had stabilized amid an evident decrease of new infections.