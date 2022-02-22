UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 135,172 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia adds 135,172 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Russia has registered 135,172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 15,657,928, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The country's national COVID-19 death toll grew by 796 to 347,031, with the mortality rate dropping to 2.22 percent.

The number of active cases in Russia declined to 2,653,872, while recoveries increased by 164,293 to 12,657,025.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,250 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,673,436.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the capital had stabilized amid an evident decrease of new infections.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

11 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

48 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

48 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

59 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>