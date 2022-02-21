UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 152,337 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russia adds 152,337 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Russia has registered 152,337 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest since Feb. 2, taking the national tally to 15,522,756, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The country's national death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 735 to 346,235, while recoveries increased by 127,494 to 12,492,732.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,997 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,669,186.

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,683,789, while the COVID-19 mortality rate dropped to 2.23 percent.

Omicron variant infections have been detected in all of Russia's 85 regions.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

1 hour ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

1 hour ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

3 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>