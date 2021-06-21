UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 17,378 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia adds 17,378 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data released Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 5,334,204.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 440 to 129,801 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,361 to 4,878,333.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,584 new cases, taking its total to 1,294,154.

According to official data, 34,768,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia as of Monday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

56 seconds ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

12 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

26 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

40 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

42 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.