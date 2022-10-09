UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 18,819 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) (APP):Russia confirmed 18,819 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,203,332, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 102 to 388,199, while the number of recoveries increased by 28,793 to 20,414,224.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,266 new cases, taking its total to 3,211,861.

