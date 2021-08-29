Russia adds 19,286 COVID-19 cases in a day

MOSCOW, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 19,286 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,882,827, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 797 to 181,637, and the number of recoveries increased by 16,804 to 6,148,250.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,444 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,564,952.

According to media reports, about 36.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.