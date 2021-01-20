UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds 21,152 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia adds 21,152 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 21,152 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 3,633,952, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

The number of deaths increased by 597 to 67,220, the center said, adding 3,027,316 people have so far recovered, including 25,290 recoveries over the past day.

Moscow, which remains to be hardest-hit, has logged a total of 900,894 cases, with a daily increase of 2,452.

