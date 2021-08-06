Russia adds 22,660 COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 22,660 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,402,564, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 792 to 163,301, while the number of recoveries increased by 20,141 to 5,720,353.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,583 new cases, taking its total to 1,522,204.

Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people, about 27 percent of its population, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday.