Russia adds 23,239 COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 23,239 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,149,780, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 727 to 154,601, while the number of recoveries increased by 16,200 to 5,506,834.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,629 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,490,707.