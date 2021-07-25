UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 24,072 COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russia adds 24,072 COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russia recorded 24,072 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,126,541, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 779 to 153,874, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,678 to 5,490,634.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,406 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,488,078.

More than 162 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

