Russia Adds 25,018 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 25,018 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,958,133, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The center reported 764 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 148,419, while the number of recoveries grew by 18,886 to 5,341,231.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, added 4,357 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,463,135.

More than 159 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

