Russia adds 25,033 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Russia logged 25,033 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,783,333, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The number of recoveries in Russia increased by 17,382 to 5,200,219, according to the center.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 749 to 143,002 as the country battles the surging Delta variant.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,410 new cases, taking its total to 1,429,238.