Russia adds 32,602 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 32,602 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,801,613, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The national death toll grew by 1,206 to 281,278, while the number of recoveries increased by 30,593 to 8,502,406.

There are currently 1,017,929 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.87 percent, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,301 new cases, taking its total to 1,963,240.