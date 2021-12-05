UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 32,602 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russia adds 32,602 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 32,602 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,801,613, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The national death toll grew by 1,206 to 281,278, while the number of recoveries increased by 30,593 to 8,502,406.

There are currently 1,017,929 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.87 percent, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,301 new cases, taking its total to 1,963,240.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.