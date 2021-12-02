Russia adds 32,837 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,669,718, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national death toll grew by 1,226 to 276,419, while the number of recoveries increased by 35,679 to 8,364,932.

There are currently 1,028,367 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.86 percent, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,757 new cases, taking its total to 1,949,474.