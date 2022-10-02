UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 33,186 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW,Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Russia has registered 33,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national tally to 21,018,942, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national death toll increased by 103 to 387,372, while the number of recoveries grew by 52,628 to 20,093,616, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 2,221 new cases, taking its total caseload to 3,197,769.

