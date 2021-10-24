Russia adds 35,660 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Russia has registered 35,660 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,241,643, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,072 to 230,600.

Recoveries increased by 22,784 to 7,165,921.

Moscow has reported 5,279 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,766,929.

Russia's second largest city St. Petersburg will go into lockdown, shutting restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7.