Russia adds 35,681 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia has registered 35,681 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,366,839, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,241 to 265,336, while the number of recoveries increased by 28,713 to 8,053,643.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,786 new cases, taking its total to 1,921,419. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Peters-burg with 2,215 new cases.

Over 66.4 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday and over 58.7 million of them had been fully vaccinated.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 50.2 percent, data released on Friday showed.