Russia adds 36,970 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Russia has confirmed 36,970 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,331,158, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll grew by 1,252 to 264,095, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,504 to 8,024,930.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,438 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,918,633.

Confirmed cases in Russia over the past seven days declined by 5.5 percent from a week ago, with Moscow seeing an even sharper drop of about 30 percent, the center said.