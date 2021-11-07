Russia adds 39,165 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 39,165 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,795,095, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national death toll grew by 1,179 to 246,814 and the number of recoveries increased by 26,806 to 7,561,978.

The mortality rate of the disease stands at 2.81 percent, the center said.

Moscow, the hardest hit city in Russia, reported 4,975 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,861,624.