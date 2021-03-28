Russia adds 9,088 COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- Russia has registered 9,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,519,832, the country's COVID-19 response center said Sunday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 336 more deaths and 8,630 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 97,740 and 4,139,128, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,878 new cases, taking its total to 1,022,551.

More than 119.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

