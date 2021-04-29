UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds 9,284 Coronavirus Cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 9,284 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,796,557, said the official monitoring and response center on Thursday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 364 to 109,731 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,442 to 4,419,540.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,215 new cases, the highest daily increase since Jan. 21, taking the city's total to 1,090,149.

More than 128.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed hope on Wednesday that the country's mass inoculation campaign would be completed in the near future, adding that with three domestic vaccines already registered, a fourth one is "on the way."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted Western claims of a probable third wave of coronavirus infections in Russia, stressing that all the data on daily COVID-19 cases are publicly available.

