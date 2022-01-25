Russia adds Navalny to 'terrorists and extremists' list

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities continue a clampdown on the opposition.

Navalny and several of his allies, including key aide Lyubov Sobol, appeared Tuesday on a database of banned individuals compiled by the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring).