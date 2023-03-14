UrduPoint.com

Russia Agrees To Extend Black Sea Grain Initiative By 60 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia agrees to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:Russia agreed to extend a Ukraine grain export deal by 60 days after talks with UN representatives in Geneva on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin announced the decision in a statement after leading a delegation to meet UN officials headed by Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

Russia "does not object to another extension of the 'Black Sea Initiative' after its second term expiration on March 18, but only for 60 days," Vershinin said. "Our further stance will be determined upon the tangible progress on normalization of our agricultural exports, not in words, but in deeds."The deal signed in July 2022 and brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye allowed Ukraine, one of the world's key wheat producers and exporters, to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Progress Geneva March July From Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

22 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

22 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

33 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

38 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.