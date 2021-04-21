Russia aiming for herd immunity against virus by autumn: Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia is aiming for herd immunity against the coronavirus by autumn and hailed his country's development of three vaccines.

"Vaccination is now of paramount importance.

.. to allow herd immunity to develop in the fall," Putin said during his annual state of the nation address, adding that "our scientists have made a real breakthrough. Now Russia has three reliable vaccines against the coronavirus".