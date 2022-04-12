UrduPoint.com

Russia Aims To Take Mariupol As Part Of Eastern Ukraine Onslaught

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Russian troops were aiming to take control of the city of Mariupol on Tuesday, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as defending forces tried desperately to hold them back.

Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas, and has laid siege to the strategically located city, once home to more than 400,000 people.

Ukrainian forces were "surrounded and blocked", tweeted Myhaylo Podolyak, an official from President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

But on Monday the Ukrainian army insisted that "the defence of Mariupol continues".

"The connection with the units of the defence forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained," the Land Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

In his nightly address, Zelensky made another plea to his allies for more weapons to boost the defence of the city.

"We are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner. To completely destroy the enemy on our land... in particular, to unblock Mariupol," he said.

He made a similar appeal for military assistance to South Korea's National Assembly earlier in the day, telling lawmakers Russia had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".

"At least tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed," he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Ukraine Russia Mariupol Donetsk South Korea From

