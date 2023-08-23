Open Menu

Russia Air Defences Down Two Drones In Moscow Region: Mayor

Published August 23, 2023

Russia air defences down two drones in Moscow region: mayor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian air defences downed one drone over the Moscow region and another in the city, its mayor said on Wednesday, in the sixth night of attacks on the capital region.

"Tonight, air defence shot down a drone in Mozhaisky district of Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City," Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

According to preliminary information there were no casualties he said.

Moscow and Kyiv have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory increasing.

An "explosion" was heard in the Moscow City business district, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

"A little later, smoke rose from the buildings in the same area," it said.

One building under construction in the business district had received "minor damage" the TASS state news agency quoted emergency services as saying.

Air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been halted, TASS citing the aviation services.

