UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia And China Plan Joint Lunar Space Station

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Russia and China plan joint lunar space station

Moscow, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia and China agreed Tuesday to build a lunar space station, as Moscow seeks to modernise its extraterrestrial might and catch up with the United States in the space race.

Russia, which sent the first man into space during the Soviet Union, has been lagging behind Washington and Beijing in the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said in a statement that a memorandum was signed by its head Dmitry Rogozin and Zhang Kejian of China's National Space Administration (CNSA).

It said the lunar station will be designed as a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon".

It would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners, the statement said, without details about the completion date.

Despite its former Soviet glory, Russia's space sector has suffered greatly in recent years from a lack of financing and corruption.

Moscow and Washington are collaborating in the space sector -- one of the few areas of cooperation left between the Cold War rivals.

Russia last year lost its monopoly for manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) after the first succesful mission of the US company Space X.

Elon Musks's Space X is planning a trip to the Moon that will be open to several members of the public.

China has expressed its space ambitions, launching last year its Tianwen-1 probe that is currently orbiting Mars.

China in December successfully brought samples of the Moon back to Earth, in a first mission of this type in over 40 years.

Related Topics

Corruption Moscow Russia China Washington Company Beijing Man United States December From Race

Recent Stories

GWU has effectively managed Emirati women’s empo ..

4 minutes ago

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

34 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.