Russia And China Plan To Build Joint Lunar Space Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia and China plan to build joint lunar space station

Moscow, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint construction of a lunar space station, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.

It said the lunar station will be designed as a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon" and would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners.

