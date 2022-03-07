UrduPoint.com

Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Moscow, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia announced Monday it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and besieged port city Mariupol.

"Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on March 7 and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol March From

Recent Stories

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting bl ..

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts

37 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program toda ..

PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>