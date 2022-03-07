Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia announced Monday it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and besieged port city Mariupol.

"Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on March 7 and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.