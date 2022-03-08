UrduPoint.com

Russia Announces Plans For Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Russia announces plans for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Tuesday

Moscow, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia said Monday it will open humanitarian corridors the next day to allow civilians to evacuate form several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported.

"From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022 the Russian Federation is declaring a 'regime of silence' and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," said a cell of the Russian defence ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy -- all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Sumy Mariupol Kharkiv March All From

Recent Stories

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

8 hours ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

8 hours ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

8 hours ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

9 hours ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 More space to women needed for development of soci ..

More space to women needed for development of society: Speakers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>