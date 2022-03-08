Russia announces plans for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia said Monday it will open humanitarian corridors the next day to allow civilians to evacuate form several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported.

"From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022 the Russian Federation is declaring a 'regime of silence' and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," said a cell of the Russian defence ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy -- all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.