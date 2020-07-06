UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Asks Mining Giant To Pay $2 Bln For Arctic Spill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Moscow, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia's state environmental watchdog said Monday that metals giant Norilsk Nickel should pay $2 billion in damages over a huge Arctic fuel spill.

Rosprirodnadzor said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" to a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, NTEK, estimating the damage to Arctic subsoil and water resources at 147.8 billion rubles.

Norilsk Nickel's Moscow-listed shares fell by nearly 5 percent after the statement.

The company is controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $23.5 billion.

A Norilsk Nickel spokeswoman said the company had not yet received the papers from Rosprirodnadzor.

A national-level state of emergency was announced after 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel spilled from a reservoir that collapsed in May outside the Arctic city of Norilsk, polluting huge stretches of river in remote tundra with bright red patches visible from space.

President Vladimir Putin has said he expected Norilsk Nickel to fully restore the environment.

Potanin had earlier estimated that the clean-up would cost about 10 billion rubles, on top of any fines.

"We will spend whatever is needed," he said.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Forbes Man Vladimir Putin Norilsk May From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

3 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.