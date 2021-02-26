UrduPoint.com
Russia, Austria Agree To Talks On Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries: Kremlin

Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz agreed in a phone call Friday to talks over the delivery and joint production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of countering the spread of the coronavirus infection were discussed in detail, including the possibility of supplying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Austria, as well as establishing its joint production," the Kremlin said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

