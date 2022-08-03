UrduPoint.com

Russia Backs Myanmar Junta's Efforts To 'stabilise' Country, Hold Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russia backs Myanmar junta's efforts to 'stabilise' country, hold elections

Yangon, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Russia backs the Myanmar junta's efforts to "stabilise" the crisis-wracked country and hold elections next year, its foreign minister said in talks with top generals on Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the putsch last year, with the junta accused by rights groups of committing war crimes as it struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

Isolated internationally and with Western governments imposing sanctions, the military government has sought to deepen ties with major ally and arms supplier Russia -- whose invasion of Ukraine it has said was "justified".

"We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country," Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, according to the TASS news agency.

"Next year, you will hold legislative elections and we wish you success," Lavrov added, referring to proposed August 2023 elections that opponents of the coup have said will be neither free nor fair.

On Monday junta chief Min Aung Hlaing -- who travelled to Moscow last month -- said polls could only take place when the conflict-wracked country was "stable and peaceful".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Naypyidaw Myanmar August Media Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

1 hour ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.