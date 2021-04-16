Russia bans FBI head, other top US officials

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia said on Friday it would ban a string of top officials from US President Joe Biden's administration from entering the country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden's chief domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and FBI chief Christopher Wray would be barred, the foreign ministry said.

Also on the list were Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal, Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton and ex-head of the CIA James Woolsey.

The ministry said the officials had "participated in the anti-Russian push" of US politics.

Lists of officials banned from entry are usually kept secret, but the ministry said it was revealing the Names due to the "unprecedented nature" of the current tensions with Washington.