UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Bans Insults Against WWII Veterans

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia bans insults against WWII veterans

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Russian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that bans insults against World War II veterans, with offenders facing possible sentences of up to five years in jail.

The move came after a judge last month ruled that jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians President Vladimir Putin's top domestic critic called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

On Wednesday, the lower house State Duma announced that it had increased penalties for justifying Nazism and introduced punishment for "public dissemination of knowingly false information" about World War II veterans.

"It is unacceptable to insult those who defended the Motherland," Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma speaker, said in a statement.

"It is our duty to protect the memory of our grandfathers and great grandfathers, thanks to whom we are alive today." The Soviet victory against Nazi Germany in World War II is a revered national holiday in Russia.

Kremlin critics have accused Putin of exploiting the country's victory in the war to boost his personal power.

The State Duma said that insulting World War II veterans would now be "equated with the rehabilitation of Nazism".

It said the crime would be punishable by up to 3 million rubles ($40,600) -- up from 300,000 rubles -- or three years in prison.

Publicly humiliating the dignity or honour of veterans and desecrating symbols or showing "obvious disrespect" to the days of Russia's military glory will be punishable by up to 5 million rubles or five years behind bars.

Justifying Nazism, which was previously banned for officials and the media, will now also be banned for anyone online, carrying a punishment of up to five years in jail.

In steps that are considered formalities, the legislation now needs to be approved by the upper house Federation Council before Putin signs it into law.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Germany Vladimir Putin World War Media From Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 minute ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

7 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

13 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo marks one year of passenger frei ..

22 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail hosts luncheon for Senate Ch ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.