Russia Bans UK-linked Planes From Its Airspace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russia bans UK-linked planes from its airspace

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace after its flagship carrier Aeroflot was prevented from flying over Britain following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.

The ban took effect from 11:00 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), it said, and included flights transiting through Russian airspace.

It said the decision was taken "as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities".

London banned Aeroflot from using British airspace on Thursday.

