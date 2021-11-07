Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup

Prague, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova led Russia to victory in the maiden Billie Jean King Cup after winning their singles matches against Switzerland in Prague on Saturday.

Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup.