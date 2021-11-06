UrduPoint.com

Russia Beat USA To Reach BJK Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Prague, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Unlikely heroine Liudmila Samsonova won both her rubbers to lead Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup final past the United States in Prague on Friday.

The lowest-placed Russian player at the tournament, the 40th-ranked Samsonova beat Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 and then teamed up with Veronika Kudermetova to sink Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles.

Danielle Collins won the only point for the United States as she edged Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7 (9/11), 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

In Saturday's final of the rebranded Fed Cup, Russia will face either Australia or Switzerland who are playing their semi-final later on Friday.

"It feels so special. We are very happy. We made it!" Samsonova said after the doubles match.

In the opening rubber, Stephens breezed through the first set without having to fight much, but Samsonova recovered early in the second set, looking much livelier and earning a long-awaited break point.

She put a seal on it by winning the last game, taking the set and forcing Stephens to step up her own performance.

But it was not enough for the 2017 US Open champion as the resilient Samsonova kept her high standard, earning three breaks against one for Stephens in the final set.

"I was very happy for this opportunity and I'm so happy about the way it finished," said Samsonova, who has so far only played doubles at the tournament.

"Sloane started very well today and I had to find the key to play against her." Pavlyuchenkova then went 4-1 up in the first set, but Collins, who had only lost six games in her previous two appearances at the tournament, was quick to rediscover her attacking flair.

The set went into a tight tie-break in which Pavlyuchenkova was just a bit more patient in long rallies.

Collins broke early into the second set but the Russian fought back and the drama continued until another tie-break won by the more aggressive American this time.

Two breaks in the third set was all that Collins needed against the increasingly tired and frustrated Russian.

"I got off to a slow start in the first set but then I found my way back, gave myself some chances," said Collins.

"I had to find a way to get my rhythm back, I had to find a way to put some more balls in the court, to cut down on unforced errors, and it took a lot of mental focus."In the doubles rubber, a bouncing ball from Rogers' smash hit Kudermetova right under the eye in the very first fifteen, but that did not stop the Russians from winning the set on two breaks.

The Russians wiped out four break points as they led 4-2 and then again at 5-2 to finish the thriller.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Prague Lead United States Switzerland 2017 All From Court US Open

Recent Stories

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' ..

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' for climate

24 minutes ago
 Proper economic plan, political will to regain los ..

Proper economic plan, political will to regain lost economic glory: Shaukat Tari ..

24 minutes ago
 Spain&#039;s Minister of Culture and Sports visits ..

Spain&#039;s Minister of Culture and Sports visits Sharjah International Book Fa ..

1 hour ago
 Senate session to continue till Nov 23

Senate session to continue till Nov 23

24 minutes ago
 A Pakistani in Japan strives to support needy, pro ..

A Pakistani in Japan strives to support needy, promote multiculturalism

25 minutes ago
 UK probe rejects submarine link to French trawler ..

UK probe rejects submarine link to French trawler sinking

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.