Russia, Belarus Holding Snap Paratrooper Drills Near Polish Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia, Belarus holding snap paratrooper drills near Polish border

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarus and its ally Russia said Friday they were holding joint military drills near Belarus's western border with EU member Poland where a migrant crisis is unfolding.

Belarus's defence ministry said on Telegram that paratroopers from both countries were holding exercises due to "the build-up of military activity" near its border, while Moscow said the drills were part of a "surprise combat readiness check".

