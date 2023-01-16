UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Launch Joint Air Force Drills

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Belarus said Monday that joint air force drills with Russia began on its territory, amid concerns Minsk was being dragged into the Ukraine conflict to fight alongside Moscow.

Minsk's defence ministry said "joint tactical flight drills of aviation units" from Belarus and Russia had started.

The drills will last until February 1, the ministry said earlier.

"The main goal of the exercise is to increase operational compatibility in the joint performance of combat training missions," the ministry said in a statement.

All military airfields in Belarus will be involved in the drills, Minsk has said.

