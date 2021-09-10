UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Start Joint Drills, Worrying Neighbours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Belarus start joint drills, worrying neighbours

Moscow, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia and Belarus kickstarted joint military drills on Friday, with NATO-member Poland warning of possible "provocations" as tensions rise on the EU's eastern border.

Moscow said 200,000 personnel will take part in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia and the Baltic Sea.

The defence ministry released footage of coordinated drills with rows of Russian warships firing artillery, military jets flying in formation and columns of tanks advancing over rugged terrain.

On the eve of the exercise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were "not directed against anyone".

His isolated Belarus counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said the countries are "not doing anything that our opponents are not".

The strongman pair -- both in power for more than two decades -- spoke in the Kremlin on Thursday after agreeing to deepen the integration of their ex-Soviet countries, including militarily.

The exercises have worried the EU's eastern flank that borders Belarus and Russia, which has recently accused the Minsk regime of purposefully sending migrants over their borders.

Poland has introduced a state of emergency along its eastern border, the first time the measure has been used since the fall of Communism.

Ahead of the drills, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned of possible "provocations" and said the exercises were one reason Warsaw introduced the state of emergency.

Warsaw's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish media on Friday that the country was prepared for possible "borderline incidents".

The country has deployed troops to build a barbed wire fence along the border after a growing number of migrants -- mostly from the middle East -- have tried to cross into it from Belarus.

- Closer military ties - Brussels suspects the influx is being deliberately engineered by Lukashenko as a form of retaliation against increasingly stringent EU sanctions on his regime.

Putin on Thursday said EU leaders had asked him to intervene, but the Russian leader said Moscow had "nothing to do with it".

He said Poland should take in any Afghan citizens trying to cross its border.

"You can blame anything on Belarus, but at least take in the Afghans," the Russian leader said.

Putin accused the EU of having no problem in talking to the Taliban, but not to Lukashenko, who is in power "as a result of a vote, whether you like it or not".

Putin has extended a helping hand to Lukashenko since unprecedented protests against him last year over an election widely seen as rigged.

The Kremlin chief has long sought political integration with Belarus.

On Thursday, the Russian leader said he had discussed "building a single defence space" with Belarus and agreed on a range of economic policies integrating the two countries.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin went to Minsk on Friday to discuss the plans with his Belarus counterparts.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin would visit Belarus in November.

Lukashenko said Belarusians had no need to worry and that Russia would not "swallow" his country.

Russia and Belarus sought to present a unified front in their confrontation with the West.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Firing Afghanistan Prime Minister Defence Minister Moscow Russia Vote Visit Minsk Brussels Warsaw Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Middle East November Border Media From

Recent Stories

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

10 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

47 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

57 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

44 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.