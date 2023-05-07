Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Moscow, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday the United States was "primarily" to blame for an explosion that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said.

"The lack of condemnation by Washington after another terrorist act... is self-revealing," the statement added.

"The silence of the relevant international organisations is unacceptable.

" The attack against Prilepin, a vocal supporter of the Ukraine offensive, was "another manifestation of (Kyiv's) systemic approach of eliminating ideological opponents" said the ministry.

Such methods were "actively implanted in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to Washington's efforts," it said.

Moscow sees the 2014 pro-European Union Maidan revolution in Ukraine as a Western-backed coup aimed at weakening Russia in what it considers its sphere of influence.