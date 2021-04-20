UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Block Of Black Sea Would Be 'escalation': Washington

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Russia block of Black Sea would be 'escalation': Washington

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The US State Department on Monday branded as an "unprovoked escalation" reported Russian plans to block parts of the Black Sea, which could ultimately impact access to Ukrainian ports.

Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months.

Such a move could affect access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, on the eastern tip of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

"This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

"This development is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine's borders, now at levels not seen since Russia's invasion in 2014," he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been escalating in recent weeks following an uptick in fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's northern and eastern borders, as well as in annexed Crimea, sparking warnings from NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Kerch Price Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

9 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

10 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

8 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.